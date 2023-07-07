Is the Israel Adesanya 'Chinese' video real? Explaining the origin of Sean Strickland's joke on Joe Rogan's podcast

Sean Strickland recently called Israel Adesanya Chinese during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. Many fans started wondering if Adesanya is indeed Chinese after a video of the UFC middleweight champion holding a Chinese flag went viral.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Israel Adesanya really is Chinese Israel Adesanya really is Chinese https://t.co/z8dz7yJkiv

Before coming to the UFC, Adesanya spent a part of his stellar kickboxing career in China where he was also given the nickname 'The Black Dragon'. The Kiwi would also star in Chinese commercials for extra revenue, which explains the video of him donning the Five-star Red Flag. Explaining the Chinese video, Israel Adesanya recently said on his YouTube channel:

“I grabbed a random baby. and when they came off the hook, I grabbed it off from the dad. so I’m like the thing goes, My Family in China blah blah blah.. it looks like I’m like part of this Chinese man, and I’m grabbing the baby...I feel like it’s just kind of funny, I see some of it not too much of it but some of it, and I’m like.. ahh that’s right. but aye man, I made money.”

Catch Adesanya's comments below:

Jimmy Luke @Joshjoshmma



Ngl I Wana see the baby one Israel Adesanya speaks about the Chinese promo.Ngl I Wana see the baby one Israel Adesanya speaks about the Chinese promo.Ngl I Wana see the baby one 💀 https://t.co/kSFNHxM7zD

Sean Strickland calls Israel Adesanya "China’s little s***"

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis have traded multiple barbs in the recent past over the authenticity of their African heritage. According to Sean Strickland, Adesanya's 'black card' should be revoked for representing China in the past.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Sean Strickland goes off on Israel Adesanya for representing China Sean Strickland goes off on Israel Adesanya for representing China https://t.co/QlHL5J8mOM

After going off on Israel Adesanya at a recent presser, Strickland has now lashed out at 'The Last Stylebender' during an episode of the JRE podcast. Explaining why Adesanya will always be a 'sl*t' to him, Strickland said:

“He says, and I quote, ‘You look at the color of my skin and you think I’m from Africa, but I am Chinese."

He added:

“I always call him China’s little sl*t ’cause here’s the thing you guys, we have all been a wh*re to somebody. We have all been friends with somebody we shouldn’t have been friends with. We have all been buddies because maybe he can plug me into this, maybe he can give me a dollar, but that level of f****** being a sl*t, dude. My God.”

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist “Greatest sport in the fucking world. Love the UFC. Hopefully I get to fight Izzy. China’s lil slut” -Sean Strickland wants @stylebender “Greatest sport in the fucking world. Love the UFC. Hopefully I get to fight Izzy. China’s lil slut” -Sean Strickland wants @stylebender https://t.co/p2wMVCFou4

Catch Strickland's appearance on JRE below:

Poll : 0 votes