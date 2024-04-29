Is Jaime Munguia a champion? Exploring whether 'Tatanka' ever won boxing title

Jaime Munguia has an impressive list of accomplishments in his boxing career, which includes several championships in the middleweight divisions.

The 27-year-old will look to shock the boxing world when he fights Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship on May.4. The event is expected to generate plenty of interest as it takes place during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Munguia is coming off a ninth-round TKO win over John Ryder, which improved his unbeaten boxing record to 43-0, with 34 wins coming via KO/TKO.

Check out the faceoff between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia below:

Alvarez and Munguia faceoff [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Is Jaime Munguia a champion?

Jaime Munguia is a former WBO junior middleweight champion, which he won after earning a fourth-round TKO win over Sadam Ali in 2018. He capped off an impressive performance by dropping Ali with a left hook, which resulted in the referee calling a stop to the bout.

At the time, the Tijuana native boasted a 28-0 record and came into the fight with an impressive streak of five consecutive wins via KO/TKO. He was a successful champion as he went on to make five title defenses over the likes of Liam Smith, Takeshi Inoue, and Dennis Hogan.

Munguia then added more championships to his collection as he defeated Tureano Johnson to win the vacant WBO Inter-Continental middleweight championship. It was another successful title reign as he made three successful title defenses over Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, and D'Mitrius Ballard.

The 27-year-old most recently achieved success at super middleweight as he earned a unanimous decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko to win the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight championship. He earned his first successful title defense after earning a ninth-round TKO win over John Ryder this past January.

The Tijuana native has an incredible opportunity coming up as a win over Canelo Alvarez on May 4 could be significant for his legacy in the sport.

Check out Jaime Munguia's TKO win over Sadam Ali below:

Expand Tweet