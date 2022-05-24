Is Jake Paul likely to fight again on August 13, 2022?

Jake Paul could make a return to the boxing ring on August 13 for his sixth professional fight.

'The Problem Child' has managed to seal his position as one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing. This might come as a surprise to many, especially considering the fact that he has only five professional fights in his career and no prior experience in the sport.

However, the YouTuber never fails to attract fans' eyeballs. They seemingly tune in to watch whenever Paul is in action. In a recent Twitter post, Paul teased his return for August 13.

The 25-year-old had previously teased a return to the ring in August. However, no opponent has been confirmed for his next fight. That being said, he has a few big name options, including UFC legend Anderson Silva and heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

A fight with Tommy Fury was also proposed for a while. However, Fury pulled out of their clash last December due to an injury. Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice for a rematch, which Paul won via knockout.

A look at the boxing career of Jake Paul

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and earned a first-round TKO finish against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib. He then recorded a vicious stoppage against former NBA star Nate Robinson in his next fight in November of the same year.

Up next for 'The Problem Child' was former UFC star and former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul stopped Askren in the first round via KO.

He then took on Askren's long-time friend, training partner, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This was the first time in his career that Paul had to go the distance in a fight. He secured a narrow decision win to keep his unblemished record intact.

He was next sett for a clash against Tommy Fury. However, 'The Chosen One' stepped in after Fury pulled out. Many thought Woodley might cause problems in the rematch. However, 'The Problem Child' improved on his previous fight against Woodley, earning a stunning sixth-round KO.

