Is Jesus Ramos Jr. related to Abel Ramos? The boxer's family background and ties to the sport

Jesus Ramos Jr. was initially booked to clash against Kevin Salgado in a super welterweight showdown on the upcoming PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) on Amazon Prime Video card. However, after Salgado's withdrawal from the fight, Guido Schramm stepped in as the replacement fighter.

Presently, Ramos Jr. is scheduled to face Schramm in a super welterweight bout, which will co-headline the PBC card. The headlining match has Sebastian Fundora defending his unified super welterweight title against Chordale Booker. The event goes down at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas on March 22, 2025.

Speaking of Jesus Ramos Jr., his family shares a strong love for and long history with the sweet science.

Is Jesus Ramos Jr. related to Abel Ramos?

Jesus Ramos Jr. was born on March 7, 2001, in Casa Grande, Arizona, U.S.A. He is indeed related to fellow professional boxer Abel Ramos. Jesus Ramos Jr. is the nephew of Abel Ramos.

The American fighters of Mexican descent have even competed on the same fight card several times throughout their pro boxing careers. Such success for multiple sportspersons from the same family is regarded as a rare accomplishment, particularly in a sport as tough as boxing.

As indicated in a report by Cronkite News in 2023, the relatives share a close bond. Jesus Ramos Jr.'s father, Jesus Ramos Sr., played a vital role in helping him and Abel succeed in the paid boxing ranks. Ramos Sr. was the first to lace up the boxing gloves, and his younger brothers joined him.

Eventually, Ramos Sr. ended up putting his dreams on the back-burner and helping fulfill his younger brother Abel's dream to attain glory in the sport of pro boxing. In the ensuing years, Ramos Jr., too, under the tutelage of Ramos Sr., entered the pro boxing realm. Recounting the same, Abel Ramos stated:

"Since [Ramos Jr.] was a little kid, we used to train in the garage, and he used to come out and box a little bit ... And it's been cool man to see him now doing big things in boxing. He has a bright future, super talented."

In 2021, El Paso Times highlighted how Jesus Ramos Jr. was trained by his father, Jesus Ramos Sr., as well as his uncle, Efrain Ramos, who are former boxers.

Moreover, Abel Ramos, too, has helped train Ramos Jr. and propel him to great heights of success in the sport. Abel and Ramos Jr. have an age gap of around nine years, but the duo are known to have a tremendous rapport akin to that of brothers.

Jesus Ramos Jr. expounded upon the same. He seemed to suggest that watching his uncle Abel make it to television as a professional boxer competing at a high level further fueled his passion for the sport and encouraged him to enter the professional boxing dominion. Ramos Jr. said:

"He's the main reason I'm here right now... I always wanted to be like him and see him fight... Our relationship is more like brothers."

