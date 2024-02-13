Is Joe Rogan back at UFC 298? Full commentary and broadcast team announced

UFC 298 goes down this weekend and marks second pay-per-view event of 2024, featuring a highly anticipated fight card set to rock the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The broadcast lineup for the upcoming event will feature a slight change from the norm. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping will step in for fellow Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier on the commentary team.

The remainder of the team remains consistent, with Jon Anik leading the commentary and handling play-by-play responsibilities. Additionally, veteran color commentator Joe Rogan will return to the booth after his absence from UFC 297.

Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez will take on the role of ESPN desk analysts during the UFC 298 Post Show and will be on hand throughout the card as needed.

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre and post-fight interviews with fighters backstage, in addition to delivering real-time updates.

And once again, the legendary Bruce Buffer will be present at UFC 298 to introduce the fighters before each bout.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria - Take a closer look at the stacked fight card

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up to put his featherweight title on the line against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298.

'The Great' has experienced losses in two of his last three fights, which took place in a weight class above against Islam Makhachev, including a first-round knockout defeat to the lightweight champion at UFC 294 in October 2023.

However, Volkanovski retains an unblemished record in the 145-pound division, boasting a perfect promotional record of 13-0 in the weight class where he has asserted his dominance.

Meanwhile, Topuria has triumphed in all six of his UFC appearances so far, earning three consecutive performance bonuses as he approaches his first shot at a promotional title. 'El Matador' secured wins against ranked opponents such as Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett. He currently boasts an undefeated professional record of 14-0, with eight submissions and four knockouts among his victories.

In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker will square off against Paulo Costa in a middleweight showdown. The main card also includes a welterweight clash pitting Ian Garry against Geoff Neal, along with a potential No. 1 contender's matchup at bantamweight between Merab Dvalishvili and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Check out the complete lineup of UFC 298 fights below:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa (middleweight)

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos (strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera (bantamweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Early Preliminary Card

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick (women's flyweight)