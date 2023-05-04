Joe Rogan is set to re-join Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik as part of the UFC 288 commentary team in Newark, New Jersey, this weekend. The iconic trio will be accompanied by the expert opinion of Din Thomas as the coach analyst, and Bruce Buffer will be announcing the fights.

Rogan is part of the furniture at the UFC, having worked with the promotion since 1997 as a backstage interviewer. The podcast host transitioned into a commentary role in 2002 and never looked back. However, the success of Joe Rogan's podcast means that the stand-up comedian has begun commentating at fewer UFC events over recent years.

Rogan usually features during the UFC's pay-per-view events, but seldom commentates on UFC Fight Night events.

UFC 288 will see Joe Rogan return to the booth for the first time since UFC 287 in April.

This weekend's PPV event will be headlined by an epic bantamweight clash between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C' will make his return after more than 3 years away from MMA, as he retired from the sport in 2020.

Sterling will be hoping to make UFC bantamweight history this weekend by becoming the first champion to defend the title three times.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight title-elimanator fight between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Both men were forced to fill-in on short notice following the cancelation of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush.

UFC 288 will also see the return of BJJ phenom Kron Gracie, who will take on Charles Jourdain in the opening bout of the main card. Gracie last competed in the promotion against Cub Swanson in October 2019, and his return has been eagerly anticipated.

Joe Rogan praises Cory Sandhagen for his performance against Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Cory Sandhagen and Marlon 'Chito' Vera went to war in the main event of UFC San Antonio on March 26. 'The Sandman' put on the performance of his life and dominated his opponent in all five rounds.

Sandhagen won the bout via unanimous decision and has now moved up to No.3 in the bantamweight division. He appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience several days after his stellar victory, and the podcast host showered Sandhagen with praise.

Rogan stated that it was one of the greatest performances in bantamweight history, given how much better he looked than an immensely-skilled Vera.

Joe Rogan said this:

"That was in my opinion, one of the most technical and one of the finest performances in that division. To have a guy like you and Marlon go after it like that. That was a f***ing great fight, really great fight. And you're on top of it right now man, it's really exciting to watch..."

Watch the video below:

