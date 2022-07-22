Is Joe Rogan Republican: What is the podcaster's political stance?

In previous United States presidential elections, Joe Rogan hasn't voted for the Republican candidates. The podcaster described himself as "pretty liberal" when speaking to Ben Shapiro on the The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special back in 2018.

Rogan stated that he's liberal based on his beliefs surrounding topics such as same-sex marriage, gay rights, women's rights and universal income. Although the podcaster did jokingly say that he "looks like a Trump" supporter, that seemingly isn't the case.

As mentioned, Rogan hasn't voted for any Republican candidates in recent United States elections. In 2016, the UFC commentator voted for Gary Johnson, a Libertarian candidate. In the 2020 elections, Rogan decided to vote for another Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen, instead of Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan seemingly doesn't hide much from his fanbase, with his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience often talking about various controversial topics. These conversations can vary from recreational drug use all the way to COVID-19, which has often caused issues in the media.

The UFC commentator recently got into hot water after his comments about homelessness and crime within L.A. went viral. Rogan had suggested shooting homeless people when discussing how to fix the rising crime rates within the state.

The comments gained a large amount of media coverage and criticism, which hadn't been seen since Rogan's COVID-19 comments on his podcast and the unearthing of racist language on old JRE episodes.

Joe Rogan called out for alleged right-wing bias on Twitter

In February 2022, a social media post from Matthew Sheffield divided opinions on Rogan after the political commentator claimed to have unearthed a right-wing bias within the JRE podcast guests.

The right-wing list included household names such as Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro, Elon Musk, Tim Dillon and Tim Pool. The alleged left-wing guests of the podcast included attendees like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Edward Snowden.

Sheffield wrote on his Twitter post:

"But right-wingers overwhelmingly are his [Rogan's] favorites as you can see from his guest list."

At the time, Rogan had allegedly had 138 episodes involving right-wing guests and just 36 shows that hosted left-wing guests. Sheffield called Rogan inviting Bernie Sanders on to the JRE podcast a "fig-leaf endorsement" and seemingly believed it was done to make the podcaster appear like he's left-leaning.

