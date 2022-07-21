"A vile podcaster advocating violence": Joe Rogan slammed for "Just go and shoot the homeless people" remark

On Thursday, July 14's episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the 54-year-old host made controversial comments regarding the homeless population in Los Angeles, California. Rogan seemingly joked about killing some homeless individuals in the episode as he spoke with comedian Tom Segura.

A week after the episode was released, Rogan faced extreme criticism online over his statements. In the episode, Rogan suggested that Segura, and presumably the audience, shoot homeless people.

Amid a plethora of tweets criticizing Rogan's statements, some insinuated that someone might actually be encouraged by the podcaster's dark suggestion about shooting vagrants. One user (@PlzCallMeT) mentioned in a tweet:

"This is not free speech nor a comedian doing a comedy bit. It’s a vile podcaster advocating violence."

The JRE podcaster is yet to address the controversy spurred by his comments in the episode.

What did Joe Rogan say about the homeless population in Los Angeles?

Def Noodles @defnoodles TODAY IN "THIS SHOULD HAVE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS": Joe Rogan says we should shoot homeless people.

In the 1844th episode of the podcast, Joe Rogan was accompanied by guest Tom Segura, who was there to promote his new book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays. However, their conversation turned dark when Rogan recalled an incident when a homeless person blocked a portion of the road with their belongings, cart, and car. As per Rogan's recollection, he spotted four port-a-potties around the area of the vagrant settlement. He further elaborated on how the road was partially blocked by one of them.

While responding to Joe Rogan's account of the incident, guest Tom Segura pointed out that homeless settlements were actually protected properties. He further claimed that these camps in homeless settlements would be legally protected under California's laws. Segura said:

"When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that's protected property. Like by law. That's that person's property by law."

Moments later, the two joked about how a person would be arrested if they tried to move a vagrant's property or belongings. However, Joe Rogan proceeded to share an extreme measure to deal with homelessness in Los Angeles. The former MMA commentator said:

"But they wouldn't arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

To further fuel the controversy, comedian Tom Segura commended Rogan for his idea. He told the host that he "liked" his ideas. Rogan took the joke further and elaborated on his suggestion:

"I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in LA anymore. It's a f**king joke."

Joe Rogan receives severe flak from netizens over comments about homeless people

After last week's podcast episode went viral, the host has been lambasted online. Numerous netizens took to Twitter and expressed that Rogan should be held accountable if even one homeless person is shot.

Some tweets further pointed out that this comment was not unexpected from the host, as he has made several controversial statements on his podcast over the years. However, a few tweets also defended Rogan and labeled his comments as jokes.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Sickening. Joe Rogan, who's worth millions, pontificates on the plight of homeless people, then decides the best solution may be just to "shoot the homeless people".

Stinky Think Tank @stinkythinktank Joe Rogan can't fathom why it's illegal to steal property from the homeless.



Elegant Wino🍷🍕✌️🌈🎼 @elegantwino So @Spotify now your boy ( @joerogan ) is telling his nutzo followers to just shoot homeless people. Bad enough he was spreading false info about vaccines but this seems even more reprehensible. Aren't there rules about this type of rhetoric on @twitter? #StillBoycottingSpotify

💀DeathMetalViking💀 @DeathMetalV Joe Rogan being a millionaire and saying we should shoot homeless people is basically the most American thing anyone has said ever.

Liam Nissan™ @theliamnissan Joe Rogan said we should "shoot homeless people" which was really shocking because that was the first time he ever referred to them as "people".

🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ @DannieD01 If one person is injured based on Joe Rogan's vile comments about shooting the homeless the blood is on his hands.

Gillian Branstetter @GBBranstetter Mike Sington @MikeSington Sickening. Joe Rogan, who's worth millions, pontificates on the plight of homeless people, then decides the best solution may be just to "shoot the homeless people". A Joe Rogan listener is someone who lives under the false assumption he's closer to being Elon Musk than he is to being homeless.

AL.Content @alcontent416 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ @Imposter_Edits Nothing like a couple of rich fucks setting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom.

And that last line? "Maybe you should just go S**T the homeless people" Here's Joe Rogan in the same episode where he called Trudeau a dictator, openly advocating for shooting homeless people, in order to remove them from public spaces.

SilenceBirdie @SilenceBirdie The left is mad at Joe Rogan for making a pretty rough homeless joke. The right is mad at him for making fun of Trump.

Hashtag: Why you should listen to Joe Rogan in 25 words or less.

Baphomet's Bastard ★ Alexander Quaresma @SavageSteamboat Not a Joe Rogan fan here. But his "shoot the homeless" remark was not meant to be serious. It was an attempt at irony.

Is this tweet a defense of Joe Rogan? Absolutely not. This tweet is just a reminder that Joe Rogan is not funny. Brilliant MMA analyst. But never funny.

SilenceBirdie @SilenceBirdie The left is mad at Joe Rogan for making a pretty rough homeless joke. The right is mad at him for making fun of Trump.

Hashtag: Why you should listen to Joe Rogan in 25 words or less. The left is mad at Joe Rogan for making a pretty rough homeless joke. The right is mad at him for making fun of Trump. Hashtag: Why you should listen to Joe Rogan in 25 words or less.

Baphomet's Bastard ★ Alexander Quaresma @SavageSteamboat Not a Joe Rogan fan here. But his "shoot the homeless" remark was not meant to be serious. It was an attempt at irony.



Is this tweet a defense of Joe Rogan? Absolutely not. This tweet is just a reminder that Joe Rogan is not funny. Brilliant MMA analyst. But never funny. Not a Joe Rogan fan here. But his "shoot the homeless" remark was not meant to be serious. It was an attempt at irony.Is this tweet a defense of Joe Rogan? Absolutely not. This tweet is just a reminder that Joe Rogan is not funny. Brilliant MMA analyst. But never funny.

Meanwhile, advocate of homeless rights and podcast host Theo Henderson told Variety that Rogan's comments were "repulsive." He said:

"It's infuriating because it's not only out of touch, but the reality is that unhoused people are targeted by housed people. To advocate trying to shoot at unhoused people or just giving these dog whistles to people that do not see unhoused people as human beings — I can't believe you'd advocate for it."

As showcased by the Twitter reactions above, several netizens have similar opinions. It remains to be seen whether Rogan will issue an apology for his statements.

