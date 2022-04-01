"I have zero respect for that b***h": Tom Segura tears into Will Smith over Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith has continued to make headlines ever since he slapped Chris Rock onstage for making a G.I. Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the March 27 Oscars ceremony.

More recently, comedian Tom Segura weighed in on the controversy and condemned Smith’s actions. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Segura called Smith “entitled” and shared that he has lost all respect for the actor following the Oscars incident.

Prior to Segura, Smith was openly criticized by public figures like Candace Owens, Andrew Schulz, Jim Carrey, Rosie O’Donnell, Kathy Griffin and Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes, among others.

A look into Tom Segura’s reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars controversy

Tom Segura said he does not have any "respect" for Will Smith after Oscars controversy (Image via Tom Segura/Instagram)

Tom Segura was the latest celebrity to share his opinion on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars. During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the comedian called Smith “entitled” and criticized him for his “assault” on Rock:

“Let me tell you this, man. The idea that you’re entitled a** thinks because your feelings are hurt, you get to assault one of the all-time greats because you f***ing feel – and then the cowards, the spineless cowards that are in Hollywood, in comedy – we have a list of these f***ing guys.”

Segura also called out people who did not take a stand for Chris Rock:

“Anybody who did not stand up and say some sh*t for Chris Rock, we’re going to ruin your f***ing life. I just want you to know that.”

He further repeated his opinion on entitlement and said he has no respect for Smith. Meanwhile, Segura also urged others to speak against the actor:

“It’s insane. It’s like a gross exaggeration – you see it all the time. I mean, you see entitlement everywhere, and that was on full display for the world to see. I have f***ing zero respect for that b***h and I feel like more people need to come out and say it. It’s unacceptable.”

The Your Mom’s House host even slammed Smith's Best Actor win shortly after the slapping incident and criticized the standing ovation from the audience during his acceptance speech:

“It's a very powerful, very wealthy, influential star who just decided, 'Yeah, I didn't like that. I'm going to smack you’ and then gets to sit down collect his award, get a round of applause, enjoy his night.”

Segura also agreed when McAfee asked him if he believed Rock initially thought Smith approached him to provide a humorous reaction to his remark. He further praised Rock for recovering and moving on from the situation:

“Clearly, that's what he thinks is going to happen. He clearly thinks that's going to happen. And it's amazing that he could even recover and move on. I mean – look, dude, it's wild that, that guy [Smith] is getting away with that. And I just, you know – it's just entitlement.”

Segura’s criticism comes after The Academy revealed that Smith was asked to exit the venue after the slapping fiasco, but he refused to leave. The organization even announced that it has started disciplinary proceedings against the King Richard star.

Will Smith had previously issued an official statement addressing the incident and apologized to Chris Rock for his behavior. However, the latter recently said that he was still “processing” the shocking moment.

Edited by Saman