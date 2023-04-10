Is Jonathan Lipnicki, the child actor from 'Stuart Little', an MMA fighter now? Find out what he's been up to

Stuart Little star Jonathan Lipnicki's MMA training pictures on Instagram have led many fans to wonder whether the once-beloved child actor is now an MMA fighter. Let's take a look.

Lipnicki, known for films like Stuart Little and Jerry Maguire, is known to most movie-goers as a sweet, charming little boy. However, martial arts training has transformed him into an absolute hunk, a far cry from the sweet George Little from the Stuart Little movies.

The 32-year-old is now a trained MMA fighter, holding a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Stuart Little star started training in mixed martial arts when he was just a boy after a fighter offered to teach him how to box.

Furthermore, while growing up, his family owned an MMA promotion, so naturally, he was fascinated by the sport. During an ESPN interview, he said:

"My family actually owns an MMA promotion company, so it’s kind of a family deal... Because of that, I’ve given my mom a lot of the fighters to fight in a show. I’m actually training one of my friends right now he’s fighting a jiu-jitsu guy. So I’m his sparring guy. If it’s someone way better, I won’t be a good sparring partner."

Despite his combat sports background, Jonathan Lipnicki is yet to step into the cage for an official MMA fight. When asked about when he plans to have an actual mixed martial arts bout, he said:

"It’s something that crosses my mind a lot and one of those things I think about doing, but I just don’t know. I’ve been pretty busy filming, and I would need to put off a certain amount of time to really train for a fight and be in amazing cardio shape and really work on my striking more. I’m not saying no, and I’m not saying yes."

Jonathan Lipnicki MMA: When the Stuart Little actor used his combat skills to help escort observant Jews

Very few would've thought that George Little from the Stuart Little movies would one day grow up to be a skilled fighter, but that's precisely what fate had in store for Jonathan Lipnicki.

In 2021, the 32-year-old used his fight skills to help escort orthodox Jews to their synagogue in the wake of nationwide anti-sematic aggression towards them.

After a group of Jewish men were attacked near an LA restaurant, Lipnicki and his friend, Remy Franklin, posted people outside the temple to ensure devotees could safely come in and leave the place of worship.

Speaking to TMZ about putting his fighting skills to good use, he said:

"A lot of us are martial artists or own martial arts gyms, and not all of us are Jewish. It’s just people wanting to help other people."

Catch Jonathan Lipnicki's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes