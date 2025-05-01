Is Jose Ramirez married? Exploring the professional boxer's relationship status, family, and personal life

Jose Ramirez is a professional boxer fighting out of Avenal, California, according to Tapology. He holds a record of 29 wins and two losses including 18 victories by knockout.
Ramirez is set to make his return in a 144-pound catchweight bout against Devin Haney in the co-main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves on May 2 in Times Square, New York.
Is Jose Ramirez married?
Jose Ramirez tied knots with Marisol Lopez on October 22, 2022. The couple has two daughters, Katalina and Ilaria, and a boy named Matteo. They welcomed another baby boy anmed, Jose Jr., into the world earlier this year.
As for Lopez, she entered the world of beauty parlors in December of last year and launched her 'KI Salon', in Fresno, California. She also has a YouTube channel named 'Keeping up with Marisol' with over 1,000 subscribers.
In an interview with FOX26, Lopez opened up about women empowerment, saying:
''It’s always been a dream, I've been a stay-at-home mom for almost 8 years, so I felt it was time to flourish. I would do hair at my home actually and so my clientele started to build up a little bit and this opportunity came up down the street from our home.''
Ramirez then expressed his happiness with Lopez starting her own business, saying:
''It’s something for her to share with the community of Fresno and small communities that will travel to get their hair done. I'm honestly just here to support her as a fan, not as the owner because this is all hers.'' [H/t: Fox26 news]
As for the boxing scene, Ramirez is set to face Devin Haney this Friday. The 32-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Arnold Barboza Jr. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year. He will be looking to bounce back with a potential win over Haney.