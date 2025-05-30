Is Ketlen Vieira married? Exploring everything about her relationship status and personal life

Ketlen Vieira is a professional mixed martial artist competing in the bantamweight division of the UFC. She showcases a record of 14-4, with four victories coming via submission.

Vieira is set to face Macy Chiasson on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 107 this Friday, May 31. She is coming into this bout on the back of a unanimous decision defeat to Kayla Harrison last year, and will be looking to turn her fortune around and get back to the win column.

'Fenomeno' made her UFC debut in 2016 against Kelly Faszholz, winning the contest via split decision. She is currently ranked No.3 in her division, and a victory in her upcoming fight could surge her into title contention.

Ketlen Vieira early life

Ketlen Vieira was born on August 26, 1991, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil. She began training in mixed martial arts at the age of 12. She initially practiced Brazilian jiu-jitsu in and later added Judo to her arsenal, achieving black belts in both disciplines.

Vieira's early training in the sport took place under Marcinho Pontes, who is also the coach of the all-time featherweight great Jose Aldo. She later dropped out of law school to focus on her fighting career.

'Fenomeno's' mother is named Socorro Freitas. While she has not publicly disclosed her father’s identity, she has frequently expressed her love for him and acknowledged his important role in her life.

Is Ketlen Vieira married?

Ketlen Vieira is a proud lesbian and is happily married to Robertinha, who competes in BJJ. She is reportedly pursuing a degree in Pharmaceutical Biochemistry and has also completed her post-graduation studies in Orthomolecular and Pharmaceutical Attention.

Although Vieira chooses to remain private about her love life, she often shares posts on Instagram, expressing her love and appreciation for her long-term partner.

