"Is she lesbian" - Fans get intrusive about love life as UFC beauty Maycee Barber poses with fellow female fighter in a pretty dress 

UFC women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber recently sent temperatures soaring with her latest social media posts. 'The Future' is fresh off a second-round TKO win against Amanda Ribas at UFC on ABC 5 and won her first 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

In a recent Instagram post, Maycee Barber posed with fellow UFC star Cory McKenna with a stunning flower wall in the background with the word "catch" embossed.

While fans praised the two UFC stunners for their aesthetic appearance, many were confused about the relationship between McKenna and Barber. Fans took to the post's comment section to intrusively question their sexuality

"Ise she lesbian? Can someone confirm?"

"My goodness, you ladies are sexy AF."

"Please tell me you're dating."

"LGBTQ+ confirmed."

"Truth is in the flowers. Beautiful ladies."

"Lesbians."

"Male UFC athlete posts half-naked picture shoulder to shoulder w/ another sweaty guy. Men in the comments: “Let’s go champ!” [Female UFC athlete posts photo in a dress shoulder to shoulder w/ another female.]eMen in the comments: “Lesbians."

Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to face next

Maycee Barber already knows who she wants to fight next. 'The Future' recently breezed past Amanda Ribas and is now looking for a championship-level opponent to climb the UFC rankings ladder.

Barber recently claimed that she'd like to fight former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade or former title challenger Lauren Murphy. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Maycee Barber claimed she's looking for a fight in October or November and stated:

"We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see... I like the Lauren Murphy fight, she’s ranked one above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade. I like the idea of those kind of fights. They’re right there in the rankings. It really just depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We’ll figure it out."

The 25-year-old is currently on an impressive five-fight win streak, and last tasted defeat at the hands of Alexa Grasso in February 2021.

