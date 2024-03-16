Is Macy Chiasson married? All you need to know about the UFC star's relationship status, personal life and other details

Macy Chiasson is one of the more recognizable names on the UFC Vegas 88 main card. While the professional side of her life is well-known to hardcore MMA fans, her personal life is under far more obscurity. As it turns out, the UFC women's bantamweight standout is among several lesbian fighters in the division.

While some fans may have already been privy to that, many might not know that she is married to Hannah Leffler., with whom she had previously been in a long-term relationship. The two frequently post each other on their respective Instagram accounts, and they share numerous couple selfies together.

Based on Chiasson's Instagram posts, the two were wed around Aug. 21, 2023. Unlike her, Leffler is not a martial artist. Instead, she is a flute professor at the University of Texas in Arlington. Besides her romantic history, little else is known about the 135-pound fighter's personal life.

She is a proud native of New Orleans, Louisiana, which she shares with heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. That, however, is where their similarities end, as Chiasson is no power-puncher in the cage. Instead, she is a generalist with a strong grasp of the fundamentals.

Her journey into MMA began at the young age of 19 when she took it up to recover her fitness levels after a car accident had left her bedridden for nearly a month. She initially found Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art specializing in creating enough space to either find a weapon or escape.

However, its lack of official competition and tournaments eventually saw her transition to MMA, and now she is set to compete at UFC Vegas 88.

Who is Macy Chiasson facing at UFC Vegas 88?

Later this evening, at UFC Vegas 88, Macy Chiasson will take part in a rematch when she takes on Pannie Kianzad. The two had previously crossed paths in The Ultimate Fighter 28 finale, where Chiasson submitted Kianzad with a rear-naked choke in round two to claim victory.

Since then, the two women have turned themselves into mainstays of the UFC women's bantamweight division. Unfortunately, both are coming off losses, with Chiasson having had a two-year spell of inactivity after being on the receiving end of a stunning up-kick knockout from Irene Aldana.

Meanwhile, her opponent lost a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira last year.