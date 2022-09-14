Is Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand a UFC fan?

Yes, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has previously stated that he is a fan of the UFC. The football pundit was also part of a promotional campaign for EA Sports to help promote a video game based on the UFC.

Ferdinand has, of course, never competed under the UFC banner, but he seemingly made an open callout back in 2013. The former Red Devil tagged Dana White in an old Tweet and stated that he wasn't into "small talk with wannabe champs" and enquired if anybody wanted a UFC title shot:

"Anyone in the UFC wants a shot at my title then speak to @danawhite as I ain't into small talk with you wannabe champs....The Champ!"

Rio Ferdinand also met former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when the Russian attended a Manchester United football match. The sportsman had a friendly face-off with 'The Eagle' after the former UFC fighter squared-off against Paul Pogba backstage.

Despite the rise of the UFC's popularity in recent years, Rio Ferdinand isn't a neophyte. The former Manchester United player posed with the old UFC belt back in 2013 and jested that it was a "long road" to finally get his hands on the belt:

"Please meet the New UFC Champ...it was a long road but he got there eventually...."

Rio Ferdinand and his professional boxing career

Back in 2017, Rio Ferdinand was meant to dip his toes into professional boxing with support from betting company Betfair. However, the British Boxing Board of Control didn't grant the former footballer a license. Ferdinand's career failed to get past the first hurdle.

Ferdinand was aiming to win belts as a professional boxer, with the betting company calling the sponsorship campaign "Defender To Contender" while promoting the aspiring boxer.

@RioFerdy5: "I’ve won titles, now I’m aiming for a belt." A new sport. A new goal. #DefenderToContender @RioFerdy5: "I’ve won titles, now I’m aiming for a belt." A new sport. A new goal. #DefenderToContender @RioFerdy5: "I’ve won titles, now I’m aiming for a belt." https://t.co/fdAjPwoSmg

The British Boxing Board of Control were concerned that the former defender had never fought before and didn't believe the work he was doing in the gym was enough for Ferdinand to box professionally.

