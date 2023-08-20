Is it mandatory for UFC fighters to wear cups or groin guards? Fans concerned after low blows plague Chris Weidman's return

MMA is a brutal sport and even more so at the absolutely elite level where most UFC fighters belong. Illegal strikes/fouls not only break the momentum of fights but they also pose a great threat to fighters’ long-term health. Eye pokes and groin shots stand out as the most consequential in terms of changing the course of the fight. While the issue of eye pokes has solutions like improved glove design, wearing a cup or groin guards is the only way to protect this sensitive area.

The promotion was in its most brutal form in its nascent years and fighters were expected to follow a few rules. However, groin strikes were made legal starting with UFC 2. But incidents like the infamous Keith Hackney TKO win over Joe Son via groin strikes tarnished the sport’s image to a great extent.

When Zuffa and Dana White took control of the promotion in 2001 and drafted The Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts to be able to bring the sport into the mainstream. According to these rules and several modifications thereafter, groin strikes are deemed illegal for both male and female fighters. Although not drafted in an official rule book, the promotion had also made groin strikes illegal from UFC 14 in 1997.

To protect themselves from accidental or intentional groin strikes, all male fighters are expected to wear a ground protector/cup. However, female fighters are not allowed to wear any protective gear below the waistline. Additionally, a mouth guard is the only protective gear that male and female fighters must use above the waistline.

Fans react to repeated low blows in the UFC 292 showdown between Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares

Former middleweight king Chris Weidman went up against Brad Tavares in the featured prelim bout of the UFC 292 PPV event. This was ‘All American’s first competitive appearance since suffering a brutal leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021. Tavares spoiled the party for Weidman with a brutal leg-kicking attack and scored a unanimous decision win.

However, the fight was marked with several breaks because of groin shots, mostly because of Tavares’s strategy to take away Weidmna’s base. However, both men were at the receiving end. MMA fans reacted to the repeated fouls on Twitter. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

