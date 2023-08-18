UFC Tonight: UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, with UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.

The pay-per-view will feature two title bouts and a series of other intriguing matchups including top contenders and rising prospects across divisions.

Headlining the UFC 292 card will be a bantamweight championship clash between defending 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling and the No.2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her title on the line against No.5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

The main card will also feature a welterweight battle between the No.11-ranked Neil Magny and rising prospect Ian Machado Garry, who is ranked No.13 in the division.

In another bantamweight matchup, No.6-ranked Marlon Vera will square off against the No.10-seeded Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 292 - Timings

The following are the UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 19. The UFC 292 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, August 19. The prelims follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, August 20, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 6:30 AM AWST/ 8:00 AM ACST/ 8:30 AM AEST on Sunday, August 20, followed by the prelims at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST on Sunday, August 20. The main card will get underway at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

UFC Tonight: UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC Tonight: UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight)

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos (women's strawweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny (welterweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Early preliminary card

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Natália Silva (women's flyweight)

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz (women's flyweight)