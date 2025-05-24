Is Maycee Barber in a relationship? Exploring the UFC fighter’s bond with Oscar Herrera and her personal life

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber hasn't fought in over a year. The Colorado native has been dating fighter Oscar Herrera. Both Barber and Herrera post pictures of themselves spending quality time on Instagram. Barber is currently ranked #5 in the UFC flyweight rankings. The 27-year-old made her UFC debut back in 2018 and has fought 11 times in the octagon winning 9 of those fights.

Barber is currently on a 6 fight winning streak with her latest win coming over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299. 'The Future' has been struggling with injuries as of late and hasn't competed in over a year. She will make her comeback in the main event of UFC Fight Night against Erin Blanchfield. With a win over Blanchfield, Barber will be likely to get a title shot next.

Check out Maycee Barber's pictures with partner Hector Herrea below:

When Maycee Barber detailed her health issues

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber revealed her health issues and announced her plans to return to the octagon. Barber was targeting a return in April but will now fight Erin Blanchfield on June 1. Speaking to Morning Kombat, she said:

"Everything's going great now. It has been a long journey. I was so bummed [for being forced out of the Namajunas bout]. It would have been my first main event...I was so devastated when I was told I wouldn't be fighting on the card but you know, health is more important."

She added:

"I was very devastated but I have made a lot of progress coming forward and I can't wait to be back. I was just messaging with Mick [Maynard] and Hunter [Campbell] called me as well. I'm hoping for April. I know it's a little ways out but that's the timeline I was given. Originally I thought it would be July/August next year but it looks like it's gonna be April."

Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (0:59):

