Is NHL team Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid a UFC fan?

Canadian professional ice hockey centre and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, is an ardent UFC fan. It is widely known that the 24-year-old, who was selected as the first pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Oilers, also takes a keen interest in mixed martial arts.

Did Connor McDavid attend a UFC event?

The city of Edmonton hosted its first-ever UFC event on September 9th, 2017. Featuring a stacked card that included a main-event headliner between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, UFC 215 promised to be yet another pay-per-view hit. Attending the event with his teammates was Connor McDavid, who was seen soaking up the experience from the stands.

Also featuring on the main card for UFC 215 were noteworthy opponents such as Rafael dos Anjos, Neil Magny, Henry Cejudo and Jeremy Stephens. Recording upwards of two-million dollars in revenue, the event was regarded as a massive success. And similar to the fans in the stands, an overjoyed Connor McDavid kept sharing moments from the event with his Instagram followers.

After the fight, McDavid, along with fellow teammates Milan Lucic, Darnell Nurse and Cam Talbot, were seen hanging out with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

With a close split decision victory in her favor earlier in her bout, Nunes successfully surpassed Valentina Shevchenko for the second consecutive time. While many believe the fight was supposed to be awarded to Shevchenko, the judges felt that a dominant Nunes fared better.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in October. Before that, McDavid led the Oilers to the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, where they were defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

