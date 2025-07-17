Is Nicolle Caliari married? Exploring the UFC star's relationship status, personal life, and more

Nicolle Caliari is one of the most exciting women's flyweight prospects in the UFC and is set to face Carli Judice this weekend. The matchup will be featured on the early prelims of the UFC 318 card, which will be headlined by an exciting Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy bout.

The Brazilian has a professional record of 8-3 and is coming off a split-decision loss against Ernesta Kareckaite earlier this year. Ahead of her upcoming bout, let's explore the 28-year-old's relationship status and personal life.

Is Nicolle Caliari married?

While Nicolle Caliari may not have tied the knot yet, the 28-year-old is engaged to fellow MMA fighter Marcel Adur. Adur has a professional MMA record of 19-8 and last competed in the PFL's bantamweight division.

It appears Caliari has been in a steady relationship with Adur for the past few years, and the couple often shares their happy moments on social media. On one of their anniversaries, Caliari posted an adorable video compilation of their snippets together on Instagram and wrote:

"Sharing life with you is wonderful! Another year of a lifetime. I love you."

Caliari notably secured a UFC contract after impressing the brass with her performance against Corinne Laframboise at Dana White's Contender Series 2024, where she beat her opponent via first-round submission.

Caliari made her promotional debut at UFC Vegas 101 in January, where she dropped a split-decision loss to Ernesta Kareckaite. Despite the loss, Caliari is looking to get back in the win column against Carli Judice this weekend.

Intriguingly, Caliari is an animal lover and has a whole bunch of pets - three pitbulls, two cats, and a cockatiel. She's also a massive fan of dancing and has previously claimed that she'd be a dancer if mixed martial arts didn't work out for her.

