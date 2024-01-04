"Is this normal?" - Andrew Tate claims "10% of my brain is reaching for my gun" while walking in park with 4-year-old daughter

Andrew Tate recently claimed that his mind is always ready to reach for a gun while out with his daughter.

The controversial internet personality is still awaiting trial following his arrest in December 2022. Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, was arrested on charges of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair then spent four months inside jail before being released and place under house arrest last year.

While being at home, 'Cobra' appears to be spending as much time as he can with his family. The details about the mothers of his children remains scarce, but Tate has on record stated he has multiple children from different women.

Recently, Tate took to X to explain his mindset when he goes out in public with his children. He claimed that his thought process is entirely different when compared to going out with his friends. He tweeted:

"When I go out with the man dem and guards im semi relaxed. However - When I walk in the park with my 4 year old daughter. I’m strapped. I’m with two guards - armed. And even tho I’m pushing her on the swing my heads on a swivel and at least 10% of my brain is reaching for my gun. Is this normal?"

Andrew Tate fires shots at live streamers on recent Rumble stream

Andrew Tate recently went viral once again, this time calling out streamers on the platform Kick.

Kick as a streaming service has grown exponentially in the last year, thanks to their backing from betting website Stake.com. The platform has also been able to offer lucrative contracts to notable names such as Adin Ross and xQc.

Tate has even appeared on a show with Adin Ross on Kick, however, it appears as though it may not happen again. During his own stream on Rumble, Tate took aim at those who both watch and stream on the platform. He said:

"There's still someone who is going to sit and watch all of this (referring to his show on Rumble) and turn this off and go watch some Kick stream of idiots walking around with phones talking s**t. And they are just going to go do that and stay a f**king nobody. I don't know what else I can say to these people, Tristan."

