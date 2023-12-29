"Idiots walking around with phones talking s**t": Andrew Tate takes a dig at Kick streamers on his recent Rumble Stream

A clip of contentious internet personality Andrew Tate taking a dig at Kick streamers has gone viral after it was shared extensively on social media. The relatively new streaming platform has garnered a lot of popularity in the last year despite several controversies. Tate, however, appeared to take a shot at the people who watch the content creators on the website during a recent livestream on Rumble with his brother Tristan.

Andrew Tate himself has made guest appearances on a lot of streams over the years, having collaborated with creators such as Adin Ross, who is perhaps one of the most popular Kick streamers out there. However, it seems that he does not approve of those who watch content creators on the said platform since he categorically dissed them, saying they would amount to nothing as they would rather watch "idiots" than do something with their lives.

While addressing his audience, he stated:

"There's still someone who is going to sit and watch all of this (referring to his show on Rumble) and turn this off and go watch some Kick stream of idiots walking around with phones talking s**t. And they are just going to go do that and stay a f**king nobody. I don't know what else I can say to these people, Tristan."

"At least streamers can leave the country": Viewers react to Andrew Tate dissing Kick streamers

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate's Rumble show TateSpeech is one of the most viewed on the platform, with many of their supporters tuning in to watch the Tates talk about various issues. The controversial personalities, who are currently stuck in Romania after being charged with various crimes such as human trafficking, have amassed quite a following online despite the charges.

Their apparent hostility to certain Kick streamers is nothing new, having gone off against a number of creators on the platform in the past. Recently Andrew's comments about N3on, a popular IRL streamer, led the creator to adamantly call him out.

Readers should note that the Tate brothers have also attacked content creators on platforms other than Kick. Earlier this year, Andrew Tate went on a tirade against Twitch streamers as well, claiming that they have little add to society. As for his recent outburst, viewers have had varied reactions.

While some have supported the comments critical of "idiots" on Kick, some others counter-trolled Andrew Tate, with one X user (@kfua_) making fun of how they are currently stuck in Romania due to the human trafficking charges.

"At least streamers can leave the country if they want to"

Andrew and Tristan Tate recently made headlines after announcing that their mother, Eileen Tate, was hospitalized following a heart attack. However, they could not travel to London to meet her because of the international travel ban in effect due to the ongoing legal charges, as their appeal was denied by a Romanian court.