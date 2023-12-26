"Is that a prison?" - Nina-Marie Daniele's latest photo drop in shimmering gold triggers mixed reactions on social media

Nina-Marie Daniele's latest photo drop has triggered mixed reactions from fans.

Over the past year, Daniele has cemented herself as one of the most popular names in the world of MMA. Her interviewing style is considered a breath of fresh air in MMA media, and it has propelled her popularity to new heights.

Daniele was quite a popular figure before making her way into the world of MMA. She was a renowned model and even achieved the title of Playboy's Playmate of the Year back in 2018.

As a result, she has a large legion of followers on social media who are quick to react to everything she posts. The same happened recently when Daniele took to X/Twitter to post a picture of herself in shimmering gold. She captioned the post:

"I’m coming for all the gold"

While Daniele mostly receives positive feedback for her posts, that wasn't the case this time around. Her post seemingly triggered mixed reactions from fans who were quite vocal about what they thought of the picture. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"That's a metal fence Nina."

"Is that a construction zone"

"Great setting for a shoot. Is that a prison?"

Nina-Marie Daniele slammed MMA media for dishonest reporting earlier this year

Last month, Nina-Marie Daniele went off on the traditional media houses that cover MMA. She slammed them for unethically reporting dishonest "breaking news" just to farm engagement online.

Daniele took to X/Twitter and called out the media for posting exclusive or breaking news without confirming it. She pointed out that this type of journalism is the reason why promotions like the UFC don't like to work with them. She said:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted.

"Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion? This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street, and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, IMO. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

