“Is ridiculous…” – Piers Morgan compares Andrew Tate with Jeremy Corbyn due to his stance on Hamas

Piers Morgan's interview with Andrew Tate recently went live, and given their reputations and personalities, things ended up getting heated on air.

At one point in the interview, the subject of the Palestine-Israel conflict came up. Tate appeared to vehemently defend the Palestinians, causing Morgan to state that Tate had made his position "clear" by not declaring his support for the state of Israel, despite the transgressions committed against it by Hamas.

The debate stemmed from the fact that most of Andrew Tate's views are pro-Palestine, and during the interview he didn't acknowledge the wrongdoings on the part of Hamas, something Morgan was intent on coaxing out of him.

In a bid to simplify his position, Tate said:

"If I believe, or Israel, that someone in your house was a terrorist, and destroyed your entire house and killed your entire family, would you accept that and say, maybe there was a terrorist there? Or would you be outraged?"

He went on to add that these were real "people" and "not cattle," to which Morgan responded by saying:

"And so were the people in Israel on October 7th."

Then, Tate conceded the fact that both sides had performed "heinous" acts, to which Morgan replied:

"But not heinous enough to satisfy your bar of terrorism...by not saying it, you've made your position clear, just as Jeremy Corbyn did, and to pretend any different is ridiculous."

Corbyn has also previously expressed strong pro-Palestine opinions, prompting a lot of controversy in the media.

Only a part of the interview was aired initially, and Andrew Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a link to the whole, unedited interview.

He did so alongside the caption:

"They edited a lot for the TV timings, here's the full unedited conversation part 2."

The first part of the interview segues into a different broadcast, as Tate and Morgan get heated over the Palestine-Israel situation. In part 2, Tate goes into much more depth on his opinions, which definitely warrants a watch.