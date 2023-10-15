Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae extends support to Palestine amid conflict with Israel

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae recently expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian cause amid Middle Eastern strife.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is a sensitive and complicated issue that has been the source of international attention and debate for decades. Its roots trace back generations, with both Israelis and Palestinians claiming rightful ownership of the same geographic expanse.

This territorial dispute has resulted in numerous wars, consistent violence, and an atmosphere of deep-rooted animosity. It’s a conflict that often finds its way into international forums, social media platforms, and even the world of celebrities and athletes.

On Saturday, October 14, Cordae stepped into this arena of contested narratives and complex histories with a series of Instagram posts that did not mince words. He began by sharing a post by Jeremy Corbyn, a British MP with a well-documented history of pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Corbyn’s words, though controversial, painted a dire picture of the situation in Gaza. He lambasted politicians for their unwavering support of actions he described as war crimes, performed in the name of self-defense.

"We may be witnessing the beginning of the total annihilation of Gaza and its people. This is not a battle between one state and another. It is couched as an Israeli response to a non-state actor, but in fact, it is a response to Palestinian people wherever they are. What is unfolding is not a conflict of equals, but the subjugation and destruction of an unarmed civilian population," the post read.

"I wonder, if Gaza is wiped off the face of the earth, whether our politicians will look back and reflect on the reality of their unwavering support. If they had any integrity, they would mourn the innocent Palestinian lives that have been erased in the name of self-defence. They should be ashamed of their cowardice, knowing that others will pay the price for the war crimes they refuse to oppose."

After sharing Corbyn’s impassioned narrative, the rapper posted a quote by Malcolm X, a civil rights leader known for his unflinching critiques of racial inequality and injustice.

"The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power," read the quote.

In the third and final slide, Cordae wrote a hashtag:

"#FreePalestine."

Naomi Osaka set to kick off the 2024 season with United Cup and Australian Open participation

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka's eagerly anticipated return to the professional tennis circuit could be on the horizon sooner than anticipated. She's included in the preliminary roster of players for the United Cup.

The event will take place at RAC Arena in Perth and Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The event has attracted some of the top players from the WTA and ATP tours, who will represent their countries in a round-robin format.

The Japanese will team up with compatriot Yoshihito Nishioka for the United Cup. She will compete in both singles and doubles matches at the event. She has some experience in doubles tennis, but her record in that format is 2-14.

Naomi Osaka Osaka is also set to participate in the 2024 Australian Open, which will start on January 15. She will join other former champions, such as Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki. Craig Tiley, the tournament director of the Australian Open, spoke about the upcoming comeback of these players to Melbourne.

"We're gonna welcome back players we know that this is their favorite place to play. Naomi Osaka, really excited about her coming back. Angie Kerber, who's been out of it. And of course, Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam here at the Australian Open, very exciting moment for her," he said.

Naomi Osaka's most recent match was at the 2022 Tokyo Open. Since then, she has become a mother, welcoming a daughter named Shai in July with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

