Is Ronda Rousey returning at UFC 300? Dana White addresses the rumors 

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculations about former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey returning to the octagon. She hasn't competed in MMA since her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 and in the meantime, Rousey crossovered to pro-wrestling and became a part of the WWE.

However, if reports are to be believed Rousey's appearance at Summer Slam earlier this month was her last with the pro-wrestling company as she's eyeing a potential return to the UFC 300 pay-per-view next year.

Responding to the rumors, the UFC president Dana White shut down the possibility of Ronda Rousey returning to the octagon during a recent media scrum following an episode of Dana White's Contender Series. While suggesting that Rousey the former UFC superstar has moved on with her life, White had this to say:

"Ronda’s having kids. Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She has made s***loads of money. She has moved on with her life.”

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below:

Eric Bischoff hopes Ronda Rousey is done with WWE for good

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Ronda Rousey's potential departure from the WWE on his 83 Weeks podcast. The Hall of Famer made bold claims by suggesting that he never felt like Rousey wanted to be there.

While further speaking about how he hopes Rousey is done with WWE and claiming that she was exposed in her loss to Holly Holm back at UFC 193, he said:

"From day one, I never felt like she wanted to be there. I hope she's done... Once I watched Holly Holm absolutely destroy Ronda [in UFC] and you saw the fear and the weakness... She went from being this incredibly cool bada** woman, you saw, you could smell the fear in her eyes. That's how intense it was. She lost her mystique for me at that moment."

Bischoff continued:

"Now, maybe to a lot of WWE fans, that wasn't that big a deal, and she was coming over with that UFC persona. But once you've been exposed as badly as Holly Holm exposed Ronda, that mystique stayed. That mystique left her in UFC and she wasn't able to bring that over."

Catch his comments in the video below: