Is Sean O'Malley likely to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276?

Sean O'Malley could face Pedro Munhoz in his next fight at UFC 276 in July.

The duo have reportedly agreed to a verbal agreement for the clash. 'Sugar' will be facing his first top-10 opponent, which he has been looking forward to for a while. Meanwhile, Munhoz will seek to break his recent rocky run when he takes on the up-and-coming fighter.

The UFC 276 pay-per-view is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier are expected to headline the card.

A leaked footage from the UFC matchmaking room may have confirmed some of the fights slated for the card. Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz might clash in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira could also engage in a middleweight contest. Furthermore, fans might get to see a women's flyweight contest between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate.

Check out the leaked image of the possible UFC 276 card below:

Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz's recent form

O'Malley is currently ranked No.13 in the 135lbs division of the UFC, while Munhoz sits at the No.10 spot.

'Sugar' is on a three-fight win streak since his loss to Marlon Vera. He has vanquished Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva in his last three bouts with all of those wins coming via finishes.

Meanwhile, 'The Young Punisher' is on a two-fight skid at the moment, having dropped decisions in his last two fights against former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. The 35-year-old is 1-4 in his last five fights inside the octagon.

The 27-year-old O'Malley is a former participant in Dana White's Contender Series. He will look to break into the top 10 of the bantamweight division with a win in July.

As for Munhoz, another loss might leave him in a tough spot. Despite his recent skid, the Brazilian is a veteran of the sport and one of the best fighters in the 135lbs division. This is by no means an easy fight for O'Malley.

The clash is yet to be made official by the UFC. If it does come to fruition, fans will keep a close eye on how Sean O'Malley fares against an accomplished opponent like Pedro Munhoz.

