Will there be a Season 5 of Mike Tyson Mysteries?

Mike Tyson Mysteries was an animated TV series that ran from 2014 to 2020. In six years, the show released 4 seasons and aired 70 episodes. However, the show's fifth season is not in the works as of now. In fact, the show officially ended after its fourth season.

The animated TV show featured Mike Tyson solving mysteries surrounding his fictional adventures. The show featured wacky comedy and, because it was based around the popular 'Iron Mike', was an instant hit.

Watch Mike Tyson Mysteries' funniest moments below:

Mike Tyson Mysteries was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and aired on Adult Swim, an adult-oriented nighttime TV channel. The show aired it's last season from June 30, 2019 to February 16, 2020.

Months after the final season ended, it was officially announced that Mike Tyson Mystries had not been renewed for season 5. However, thanks to its fan appreciation, Adult Swim reruns the episodes on their network every now and then.

Is Mike Tyson returning to the boxing ring?

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring back in November 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Since then, 'Iron Mike' has been looking to get back in the ring one more time.

It has been confirmed that Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring in 2022. However, there has been no update on who he'll be fighting. At one point Logan Paul seemed like Tyson's next opponent but there has been no update on that as of now.

It looks like Mike Tyson and his team are still in search of an opponent. Regardless of who 'Iron Mike' fights next, you can certainly expect him to produce an amazing boxing event as usual.

Tyson's highly anticipated return against Roy Jones Jr. sold nearly 1.5 million pay-per-views and his next fight will likely bring in a massive audience as well. It will be interesting to see who and when Mike Tyson fights next.

