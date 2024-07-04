Is Shakur Stevenson Hispanic? Exploring the boxing star's ethnic background

Shakur Stevenson is widely hailed as one of the brightest young talents in modern boxing. Even Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has praised him, likening Stevenson to a mirror image of the legendary Floyd Mayweather. The reigning WBC lightweight champion achieved remarkable success as an amateur boxer, earning a silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 2016 Rio Olympics, representing the United States.

Upon transitioning to the professional arena, 'Killer Kur' captured various titles across multiple weight classes, cementing his status as a formidable force in the sport. While Stevenson's illustrious fighting career is well-documented, few are aware of the rich tapestry of his multiracial heritage.

Is Shakur Stevenson Hispanic?

Shakur Stevenson was born in June 1997 in Newark, New Jersey, and navigated a humble upbringing as the eldest of nine siblings. Raised by his mother, Malikah Stevenson, and stepfather, Shahid Guyton, the undefeated boxer's childhood was marked by the absence of his biological father.

Despite being raised primarily in Newark and identifying with his African-American heritage, 'Killer Kur' also proudly embraces his Puerto Rican roots from his biological father, Alfredo Rivera.

In September 2019, Stevenson faced a personal loss with the passing of Rivera, nearly a month before his bout against Joet Gonzalez for the vacant WBO featherweight world title. Balancing grief and training, Stevenson emerged victorious in the match with a dominant unanimous decision.

Stevenson once candidly discussed the impact his father had on his life. 'Killer Kur' revealed that, although his biological father had been largely absent, they reconnected when he was around 16. However, their relationship remained intricate and never fully harmonized, which likely explains the 27-year-old New Jersey native's distance from his Hispanic roots.

Stevenson boasts an impressive undefeated professional record of 21-0, with 10 victories coming by knockout. He is gearing up to defend his WBC lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

