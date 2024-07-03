How many belts does Shakur Stevenson have? Looking at the boxing star's professional record

Shakur Stevenson is considered to be one of the top young boxers in the world today. The Newark-born fighter achieved tremendous success as an amateur boxer, capturing the silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After transitioning to professional boxing, Stevenson continued his success story, winning several titles.

The 27-year-old boasts a professional boxing record of 21 victories and zero defeats. Of those wins, 10 have come via KO/TKO. He's the reigning WBC lightweight champion and is scheduled to defend his title against the Armenian-born German fighter, Artem Harutyunyan. Their fight will transpire in Stevenson's hometown of Newark, New Jersey, on July 6, 2024.

How many belts does Shakur Stevenson have?

Shakur Stevenson made his professional boxing debut in April 2017 and swiftly worked his up the food chain. His first notable title showdown came against Jessie Cris Rosales in Jan. 2019. Stevenson won that fight via fourth-round TKO to capture the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight (126-pound) title and the vacant WBC Continental Americas featherweight title.

Stevenson's next fight took place in April 2019, in which he faced Christopher Diaz. The boxing technician put his IBF Inter-Continental featherweight belt at stake against Diaz, while the vacant NABO featherweight title was also on the line. Stevenson emerged victorious via unanimous decision and walked out with both titles.

The American combatant then defended the NABO featherweight title by besting Alberto Guevara via third-round KO in July 2019. Following that, Stevenson captured the vacant WBO featherweight title by defeating Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision in Oct. 2019.

Shakur Stevenson moved up to the super featherweight (130-pound) division after that and secured a pair of wins. He later defeated Jeremiah Nakathila via unanimous decision to capture the vacant WBO interim super featherweight title in June 2021. In his next outing inside the squared circle, he bested Jamel Herring via 10th-round TKO to secure the WBO super featherweight title in Oct. 2021.

The boxing savant's next fight came against Oscar Valdez. The matchup had Stevenson's WBO super featherweight title, Valdez's WBC super featherweight title and the vacant Ring Magazine super featherweight title up for grabs. Their showdown took place in April 2022 and saw Stevenson win via unanimous decision to secure the titles.

Moreover, Stevenson put his WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine super featherweight belts on the line against Brazil's Robson Conceicao in Sept. 2022. The American weighed in at 131.6 pounds, 1.6 pounds over the super featherweight championship limit. Though he defeated Conceicao via unanimous decision, he lost the belts on the scales.

Shakur Stevenson then moved up in weight. He stopped Shuichiro Yoshino via sixth-round TKO in their lightweight (135-pounds) bout in April 2023.

In its aftermath, Stevenson defeated Edwin De Los Santos via unanimous decision to capture the vacant WBC lightweight title in Nov. 2023. As noted, Stevenson's booked to defend the title against Artem Harutyunyan on July 6, 2024.

