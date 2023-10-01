Is "this" Canelo Alvarez truly unbeatable as he claims? Boxing fans disagree with a certain name in mind

Canelo Alvarez secured a dominant victory over Jermell Charlo last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the win, Alvarez became the first man to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship three times in the four-belt era.

Alvarez proved to be the superior fighter as he outclassed Charlo for 12 rounds and even dropped him in the seventh. Despite the Mexican's dominant unanimous decision victory, there are lingering doubts over his invincibility.

While Canelo Alvarez himself claimed that nobody can beat his current version, the boxing world seems to be of a different sentiment. Many believe that Dmitry Bivol, who handed Alvarez his second pro-boxing defeat, can still beat him.

Take a look at some of the reactions below.

"I understand the recency bias. But Bivol literally beat canelo 10-2 9-2 let's not get carries away here."

"Dmitry Bivol would beg to argue, and I most def think the fight at 168 woould go much the same as the 175 fight did, if not worse for canelo."

"Dmitry Bivol could byt thats nothing to take away from this masterclass by Canelo"

Terence Crawford takes shots at Jermell Charlo following his loss to Canelo Alvarez

The boxing world including Terence Crawford was seemingly unimpressed with Jermell Charlo's outing against Canelo Alvarez. Following 'Iron Man's' defeat, Crawford took to X (formerly Twitter) and fired shots at his compatriot's performance:

"@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn't even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself."

In a post that followed, Crawford claimed that he did not want to fight Charlo anymore:

"Ok y’all, I’m over @TwinCharlo. He’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance"

Furthermore, Terence Crawford congratulated Canelo Alvarez for his victory and wrote:

"Congratulations @Canelo you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub."

