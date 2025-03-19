“Is this what torture feels like” - Takeru Segawa recalls the brutal punishment Superlek unleashed in their Tokyo showdown

No matter the damage he takes, Takeru Segawa is confident that his burning passion for fighting will always carry him through any adversity.

Ad

That maniacal desire to push through pain was on full display when Takeru challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165.

Takeru's lead leg was in a nasty shade of purple and was on the verge of being ripped apart after sustaining a barrage of kicks from Superlek in their January 2024 showdown.

Despite the pain and subsequent injuries, the Japanese megastar fought off the anguish and nearly dropped Superlek in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru admitted that his leg was already injured during the fight but he wasn't about to go down without swinging for the fences.

Ad

Takeru Segawa said:

"I broke my knee after a kick from Superlek. My left knee was really broken. But my kicks were still effective, so I kept swinging with all my might thinking if I didn't end the fight then, I was never going to beat him."

He added:

"The pain from the kicks was so great that I almost passed out from the pain during the fight. I was thinking 'Is this what torture feels like?'"

Ad

In the end, Superlek's overall dominance earned him the unanimous decision win over Takeru at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Takeru has since recovered from the defeat when he stopped Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 to set up a dream clash against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The striking titans will match up for a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa says beating Rodtang at ONE 172 will push his legacy to greater heights

Takeru Segawa's legacy is practically secured, but he knows a victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon would push him to unparalleled territory.

At the ONE 172 press conference, Takeru said:

"So, I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge. And the reason why I was challenged is because of Rodtang. He's number one. He's been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I'll be number one in the world. So, this is my reason for the challenge."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.