Is UFC 267 a pay-per-view event?

Despite it being a numbered fight card, UFC 267 is not a pay-per-view event. It will be accessible to fans in the United States via the ESPN+ streaming service.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC 267 is slated for Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Jan x Glover for the 205 belt and Aljo x Yan for the 135 title are the title fights. This is out there.Interestingly enough, though, the event is currently scheduled to be a non-PPV numbered event in USA, I’m told. Some combo of E/E+. UFC 267 is slated for Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Jan x Glover for the 205 belt and Aljo x Yan for the 135 title are the title fights. This is out there.Interestingly enough, though, the event is currently scheduled to be a non-PPV numbered event in USA, I’m told. Some combo of E/E+.

One of the reasons for UFC 267 not being available on pay-per-view is the location of the card. The event will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The card will start early according to UAE time.

The last UFC numbered event that was not available on pay-per-view was UFC 138 in November 2011.

UFC 267 is stacked from top to bottom

UFC 267 has the potential to be one of the best events of the year. The card is filled with exciting fights from start to finish.

The UFC 267 card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Both are currently riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC.

The co-main event will feature another title fight. Former 135-pound king Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will go toe-to-toe for the interim bantamweight title.

One of the most exciting matchups at UFC 267 is a lightweight scrap between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev. After his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Hooker agreed to fight the Dagestani on short notice. To make things even more interesting, Hooker has proposed the idea of making the fight a five-rounder.

As of now, the fight is scheduled to be a three-round contest.

Khamzat Chimaev, one of the UFC's hottest prospects, will also return to action at UFC 267. 'Borz' will take on Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout on the main card.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chimaev made huge waves in the UFC last year when he won three fights in a row in two months. However, the Chechen-born Swede later contracted COVID-19 and has been out of action since.

A light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir is set to open the UFC 267 main card. Meanwhile, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura will also collide on the main card.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard