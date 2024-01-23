Is UFC champion Raquel Pennington connected to Johnny Depp or Amber Heard? Explaining Brendan Schaub's confusion on Joe Rogan's show

Brendan Schaub appears to mistakenly believe that UFC's Raquel Pennington is friends with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Pennington secured the vacant women's bantamweight title with a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Bueno Silva in the co-main event of UFC 297 last weekend. The title had been unclaimed since Amanda Nunes retired following her triumph against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter, accompanied by Joey Diaz and Eddie Bravo, appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, Fight Companion on The Joe Rogan Experience, for a watch party of the UFC 297 event last Saturday.

While watching the co-main event, Schaub erroneously asserted that 'Rocky' was in the inner circle of the former Hollywood couple, Depp and Heard. He said:

"Isn't she close with Johnny Depp? It's either her or somebody else... She lived with him. They were really close."

Depp and Heard do have a connection to someone named Raquel Pennington; however, it's crucial to note that Pennington is a distinct individual, unrelated to the newly crowned UFC women's bantamweight champion.

A potential factor contributing to Schaub's confusion stems from the well-known trial involving the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his ex-wife. During this trial, a friend of Heard, who coincidentally shares the same name, testified in her defense.

When the trial between Depp and Heard started in 2022, 'Rocky' faced significant backlash as people mistakenly linked her to Heard's friend due to their identical names. Subsequently, Pennington took to social media to dispel the confusion and criticized media outlets for neglecting to fact-check details before sharing them in the public domain.

Fans react as Brendan Schaub mistakes UFC's Raquel Pennington for Amber Heard's friend

Fans responded with various reactions as Brendan Schaub confused UFC's Raquel Pennington with Amber Heard's friend.

One fan wrote:

"These f**king meatheads never shut up about 'doing your own research' but get duped by the dumbest sh*t constantly."

Another wrote:

"Respect to Brendan for just never even thinking once to look up if they were the same person."

"I too love casually reducing fighters down to their bra size."

"At this point they don't even listen to him."

