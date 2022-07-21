Is there a UFC event on August 6, the date of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Yes, the UFC does have an event scheduled for August 6, the same day as Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.. UFC on ESPN Santos vs. Hill is scheduled for the same day at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fight Night event will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between former title challenger Thiago Santos and the current No.10 ranked contender Jamahal Hill.

The 38-year-old Brazilian will step inside the octagon for this matchup fresh off his Fight Night 203 decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev. 'Marreta' owns a professional MMA record of 22-10.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is on a two-fight win streak, having knocked out Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute in his last two outings at UFC's Fight Night 201 and Vegas 44 cards respectively. 'Sweet Dreams' holds a pro-MMA record of 10 wins, one loss and one no contest.

Deemed by many as the dark horse of the division, Hill will be looking to secure an impressive victory against Santos to make his way up the lightweight ladder.

Watch Jamahal Hill knock out Johnny Walker below:

Hasim Rahman replaced Paul's original opponent Tommy Fury for the event as Fury was banned from entering the US, reportedly owing to his family's connections to suspected Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Other intriguing matchups on the UFC Vegas 59 card

Apart from the light heavyweight barnburner headlining the event, this edition of UFC Fight Night will also feature potentially two final matchups of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 30.

Heavyweight Zac Pauga will take on Mohammed Usman as part of the TUF finale. Pauga is 5-0 in his pro-MMA journey so far. Mohammed Usman, the brother of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, is 7-2 as a pro.

Combat Sports Nigeria @CombatSportsNG

'The Motor' Mohammed Usman will face Zac Pauga in the TUF Heavyweight Finale as the Co-main event of the Santos vs Hill Card set for the 6th of August.

A welterweight clash between No.7 ranked contender Vicente Luque and No.15 ranked Geoff Neal is also scheduled to take place on the Vegas 59 main card.

'The Silent Assassin' lost his most recent outing via unanimous decision to Belal Muhammed at UFC on ESPN 34. Luque holds a record of 21-8 in pro-MMA.

Geoff Neal, on the other hand, inched out a split decision win against Santiago Ponzinibbio in his most recent outing inside the octagon. 'Handz of Steel' is 14-4 as a professional mixed martial artist.

The women's flyweight finals of TUF 30, between Juliana Miller and Brogan Walker is also rumored to be a part of the Fight Night card. Miller is 2-1 as a professional MMA fighter, while Walker holds a record of 7-2.

