Who won the fight between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad (16th April 2022)?

Belal Muhammad (left) vs. Vicente Luque (right) [Image via @ufc on Instagram]
Sayan Nag
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Belal Muhammad emerged victorious against Vicente Luque in a matchup of top welterweight contenders at UFC Vegas 51. 'Remember The Name' earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Luque in the main event of the night with the scorecards reading 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

From the onset, Luque looked to put Muhammad on the back foot, who managed to control the pace with his movement. A successful takedown and a couple of body kicks from Muhammad likely saw him win the first round.

After Muhammad similarly took the edge in round two, Luque started to gain momentum in the third round. 'The Silent Assassin' even visibly hurt his opponent with a left hook, potentially opening up a fight-ending sequence. But Muhammad managed to get the clinch as he regained footing and even landed a takedown which helped him recover.

'Remember The Name' continued landing takedowns at regular intervals, which supplemented his excellent striking game enough to easily win the championship rounds. With his win over Luque, Muhammad avenged his first-round TKO loss to 'The Silent Assassin' dating back to 2016. The Chicago native is now undefeated in his last eight bouts, which includes a single no-contest.

Se lleva la revancha🔥 @bullyb170 derrota a Vicente Luque por decisión unánime en una increíble exhibición #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/D2yVNgCVmX

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad main card results

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via technical decision (29-27 x3)

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (4:39 of Round 1)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Yanan Wu via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Pat Sabatini def. T.J. Laramie via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad prelims results

Devin Clark def. William Knight via TKO (3:21 of Round 3)

Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (0:33 of Round 2)

Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (4:50 of Round 2)

Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Sam Hughes def. Istella Nunes via majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28)

Alatangheili def. Kevin Croom via TKO (0:47 of Round 1)

