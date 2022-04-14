Who won Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 1?

Vicente Luque earned a first-round knockout finish in his first fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 205.

'The Silent Assassin' is known as one of the finest strikers on the entire UFC roster. He showed off his skillset when he flattened out 'Remember the Name' in their 2016 clash. The Brazilian has won 10 of his 12 UFC fights since that contest. He is currently on a four-fight win streak and has two KOs and two submissions in that run.

Watch the full fight between Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa:

Meanwhile, Muhammad has also won 10 of his 12 fights since his first clash against Luque. He is undefeated in his last seven UFC fights and has won six of those bouts. (His fight against Leon Edwards was a no-contest.) The 33-year-old is coming off a dominant decision win against Stephen Thompson in his last fight.

Watch Muhammad vs. Thompson below:

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 is set to go down this weekend

Luque and Muhammad will finally clash in their rematch this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. Both fighters are coming into the contest in top form. They will look to further climb up the rankings of the welterweight division with a win this weekend.

Luque is currently ranked No.5 in the 170lbs division, while Muhammad sits at the No.6 spot. The winner of their bout on Saturday could find themselves in the title picture of their division.

Watch this promo for Luque vs. Muhammad 2:

'The Silent Assassin' is the bookmakers' favorite to win. He is an exceptional striker and is always in the hunt for a finish. Furthermore, given that he already holds a knockout win over Muhammad, the Brazilian will be confident of a positive outcome.

'Remember the Name' relies on his grappling skills and likes to grind out his opponents inside the octagon. He is a much different fighter than the one that fought Luque at UFC 205. Despite being the underdog, the 33-year-old's recent performances have shown that he cannot be overlooked.

It will be interesting to see how Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 plays out this weekend.

