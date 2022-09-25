Is there a UFC Fight Night event tonight?

The MMA juggernaut will be heading back to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada for its next UFC Fight Night card. However, there's no Fight Night event tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan, also known as UFC Vegas 61, is the next upcoming event for the promotion and it is set to take place next week on October 1. The card will be headlined by a women's strawweight clash between No.5-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No.6-ranked Xiaonan Yan.

Dern was riding an impressive four-fight win streak that included three first-round submission finishes. She dropped a unanimous decision to Marina Rodriguez in her subsequent bout but bounced back from the loss by edging out a resurgent Tecia Torres last April.

Xiaonan Yan, meanwhile, hasn't finished any of her opponents over her eight-fight UFC career. 'Fury' is also coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon, putting her on her first-ever losing streak. The Chinese standout was on a 13-fight unbeaten run before those defeats and will be desperately searching for a win on Saturday.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night will feature an intriguing featherweight showdown between Sodiq Yusuff and Don Shainis.

Yusuff was previously booked to fight Giga Chikadze in the co-main event of last week's Fight Night event on September 17. However, the fight had to be canceled after Chikadze withdrew from the bout.

Yusuff will enter the matchup looking to pick up his second straight win when he faces a debutant in Shainis. Meanwhile, 'Shameless' will be determined to score his sixth consecutive victory when he makes his promotional debut on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan full fight card

Here's a list of all the fighters competing in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on October 1. The fight card, bout order, and number of fights is subject to change. A few more bouts are expected to be added later in the week.

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight bout)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis (featherweight bout)

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo (welterweight bout)

Preliminary card

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones (bantamweight bout)

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight bout)

John Castaneda vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight bout)

