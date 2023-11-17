Is there UFC fight tomorrow (18 November, 2023)? All you should know about the card

As fight enthusiasts eagerly await the action-packed thrill of the octagon, UFC Fight Night 232 is set to captivate fans on November 18, 2023. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, and promises a night of intense matchups.

The main event features a highly anticipated middleweight clash between former LFA Middleweight Champion Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. Allen, currently boasting an impressive five-fight win streak with four finishes, has proven his mettle in the UFC, securing victories against formidable opponents such as Kevin Holland, Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva, Chris Curtis, and Andre Muniz.

Paul Craig, fresh from his successful middleweight debut against Andre Muniz in July 2023, secured a second-round TKO victory and a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. With 8 victories out of 15 fights in the light heavyweight division, 'Bearjew' brings his formidable skills to the middleweight showdown.

Although the featherweight clash between Jeka Saragih and Jesse Butler faced a hiccup with Butler's injury, Charlie Campbell briefly stepped in, but the final matchup will see Lucas Alexander taking on Saragih.

In the middleweight division, a scheduled bout between César Almeida and Christian Leroy Duncan underwent changes, with Denis Tiuliulin stepping in due to Almeida's medical withdrawal.

Additionally, the welterweight showdown between Jonny Parsons and Uroš Medić witnessed a shift as Parsons withdrew for undisclosed reasons. The emerging talent Myktybek Orolbai Uulu steps in for an exciting debut against Medić.

With a mix of seasoned fighters and promising newcomers, UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig promises fight fans an evening of thrilling matchups.

Complete Fight Card for UFC Event Tomorrow (18 November 2023)

The fight card promises a stacked lineup featuring intense matchups across various weight classes. Check out the full fight card for this exciting event:

Main Card:

Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig - Middleweight

Co-main Event: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews - Welterweight

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt - Featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre - Bantamweight

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas - Strawweight

Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic - Welterweight

Prelims:

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito - Featherweight

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson - Bantamweight

Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan - Middleweight

Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado - Heavyweight

Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander - Featherweight

Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez - Bantamweight

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta - Lightweight

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam - Flyweight