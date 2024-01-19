Is there a UFC fight tomorrow (Jan. 20, 2024)? Here is everything you should know

The MMA leader is set to kick off their 2024 pay-per-view scheduled tomorrow night when they host UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. This will mark the promotion's first event in the city since 2018.

The event, which will be available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV, features a number of Canadian fighters who will be fired up to perform in front of their home crowd and feed off the energy of the fans. UFC 297 is already a success as Dana White announced that the event had done very well and revealed the numbers during Thursday's pre-fight press conference:

"First of all, gate $7.6 million U.S. 18,100 [tickets sold], sold out. Highest grossing arena gate [Scotiabank Arena] in history, and the highest gate ever for Canada in an arena. Thank you, Canada." [13:00 - 13:15]

In the main event, Sean Strickland will make his first middleweight title defense as he takes on Dricus du Plessis.

Despite their cordial interactions this week, they clearly didn't get off on the right foot last month. Their heated back-and-forth at the promotion's season press conference led to them fighting in the crowd the following night after they were shown on the UFC 296 broadcast sitting a mere one row apart.

After months of uncertainty regarding the title picture at 135 pounds, the promotion will crown a new women's bantamweight champion in the co-main event. Former title challenger Raquel Pennington will take on surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva.

Whoever the new champion ends up being, they won't have to wait very long to find out who their next opponent is, as Julianna Pena recently revealed that she'll be challenging the winner.

Fans will be keeping an eye on the opening main card bout between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev as the winner could insert their name into the featherweight title picture. With former champion Max Holloway moving to lightweight to challenge 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, there could be an opportunity for others in the featherweight division to take his spot in the rankings.

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion has any announcements in store throughout the broadcast at UFC 297. Many notable fighters, such as light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, will be in attendance.

Check out the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference below: