Is there a UFC fight this weekend (January 27, 2024)? Everything you need to know about the next event

The UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, just wrapped up its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year. UFC 297 took place on Jan. 20, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The PPV card saw the middleweight title change hands, as Dricus du Plessis edged out Sean Strickland in the main event to become the first South African champion in UFC history.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington captured the vacant women's bantamweight strap after defeating Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision.

Following UFC 297, the promotion will take one week off and will not be returning to action this weekend on Jan. 27, 2024. The next card will be a UFC Fight Night at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 3.

The main event will be a middleweight clash between No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov and No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze. In the co-headliner, a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober promises to be an action-packed bout.

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov, Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke, and Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva are the remaining bouts on the main card.

When is the next UFC pay-per-view?

The next pay-per-view will be UFC 298, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main event is set to see Alexander Volkanovski attempt to extend his dominant reign at featherweight when he shares the octagon with challenger Ilia Topuria.

In the co-headliner, Robert Whittaker is set to face Paulo Costa in a three-round affair at 185 pounds. With a newly crowned champion at middleweight, both men will be eager to secure the win and possibly a title shot later this year.

The grudge match between Geoff Neal and Ian Garry will also play out at UFC 298. In a bantamweight clash that may very well be a No.1 contender's fight, Merab Dvalishvili will take on the legendary Henry Cejudo.

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov was originally slated to kick off the main card, but Aliskerov was forced to withdraw. As a result, Hernandez will reportedly collide with Roman Kopylov on short notice instead.

