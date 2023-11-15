Is there a UFC fight this weekend (November 18, 2023)? All you should know about the event this week

Many MMA fans still reveling in the aftermath of the pay-per-view event that took place last Saturday, might be wondering whether there is a UFC fight card happening this weekend.

UFC Fight Night 232 will be taking place on November 18 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Paul Craig and Brendan Allen.

Brendan Allen is currently riding an impressive five-fight win streak and four of them have been finishes. 'All In' has competed in 12 UFC fights in total and has been victorious in 10 of them. During his stint in the multi-billion dollar promotion, Allen has faced the likes of Kevin Holland, Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva, Chris Curtis and Andre Muniz.

Paul Craig, on the other hand, recently made his middleweight debut and locked horns against Andre Muniz in July 2023. 'Bearjew' emerged victorious in that encounter with a second-round TKO victory. The 35-year-old also won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his knockout victory that night.

Before that, Craig had competed in 15 fights in the promotion's light heavyweight division. Out of those 15, 'Bearjew' managed to secure a victory in eight of them.

Since both fighters have significant experience in the promotion, it will be interesting to see who will get his hand raised on November 18.

Apart from that, several exciting fighters including Michael Morales, Jake Matthews, Amanda Ribas, Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt will be competing on the November 18 card.

Full card for the UFC fight event happening this weekend on November 18

The full fight card for the November 18 fight event can be seen below:

Main Card

Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig - middleweight

Co-main event: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews - welterweight

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt - featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre - bantamweight

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas - strawweight

Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic - welterweight

Prelims

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito - featherweight

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson - bantamweight

Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan - middleweight

Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado - heavyweight

Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander - featherweight

Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez - bantamweight

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta - lightweight

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam - flyweight

