Is there a UFC fight this weekend (November 25, 2023)? All you should know about the next fight card

The UFC are known for their packed event schedule filled with weekly events, but they do take a brief pause depending on the holiday calendar in the United States.

This weekend is an example as there isn't a Fight Night or pay-per-view event scheduled as a result of Thanksgiving, which is a national holiday in the United States. With that in-mind, it's understandable why the MMA leader decided not to host an event during the weekend as they could possibly see a decline in their television audience.

Fans will have to wait an additional week for the next event as UFC on ESPN 52 is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, December 2nd. The event will be headlined by a lightweight clash between No.4 ranked Beneil Dariush and No.8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

Beneil Dariush will be looking to bounce back from his loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira this past June, while Arman Tsarukyan will be looking to extend his winning streak and insert himself into the title picture at 155lbs.

Tweet regarding UFC Austin

In addition to the lightweight main event, UFC on ESPN 52 features plenty of notable fighters and is expected to be an entertaining event. Among the notable fighters competing on the main card include former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo who will be moving up to bantamweight, where he'll take on No.8 ranked Rob Font and former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum returns to welterweight for a clash with No.9 ranked Sean Brady.

The prelims portion of the event is just as exciting as there will be former champions competing as well. Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Clay Guida headlines the prelim portion of the event against Joaquim Silva, while former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returns to 135lbs for a bout against No.13 ranked Julia Avila.

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion will have any exciting announcements in store as they continue filling up the pay-per-view cards for the first quarter of 2024.