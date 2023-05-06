Fans are debating whether other combat sports promotions like BKFC and ONE Championship are catching up to the UFC.

Over the last two weeks, combat sports fans have been treated to thrilling events outside of Dana White’s promotion. Firstly, BKFC put on an action-packed night of bare-knuckle fights at BKFC 41, which ended with Mike Perry defeating Luke Rockhold.

Secondly, ONE Championship gained a lot of new fans on Friday night with ONE Fight Night 10, which was headlined by Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title. During the aftermath of ONE’s first event in the U.S., a popular MMA fan named MacMally had this to say on Twitter:

“I’m not saying the UFC is finished by any means but it definitely feels like they’ve been going through the motions with most of their cards but having back to back weeks where BKFC and ONE showed they can draw a considerable amount of attention, it might wake them up and not feel so complacent at the top.”

"I'm not saying the UFC is finished by any means but it definitely feels like they've been going through the motions with most of their cards but having back to back weeks where BKFC and ONE showed they can draw a considerable amount of attention, it might wake them up and not feel so complacent at the top."

MacMally’s opinion sparked an ongoing debate between combat sports fans, leading to the following responses on Twitter.

“I think people are now liking combat sports and not just UFC. Boxing is doing great, grappling is growing, Karate Combat is a hit and there is a ton of great organizations drawing good crowds making their own spaces. Good time for combat sports.”

Nick Hailer @ThatIsSoNick



Boxing is doing great, grappling is growing, Karate Combat is a hit and there is a ton of great organizations drawing good crowds making their own spaces.





“I can definitely see on off-nights for the UFC other promotions putting on great shows for hardcore fans, but as far as mainstream appeal these other promotions are nowhere near the UFC.”

"I can definitely see on off-nights for the UFC other promotions putting on great shows for hardcore fans, but as far as mainstream appeal these other promotions are nowhere near the UFC."

“UFC is low key dead now. There’s like one or two very good fights but that’s it.”

"UFC is low key dead now. There's like one or two very good fights but that's it."

Fans praise ONE Championship after ONE Fight Night 10

On May 5, ONE Championship held their first North American event inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 was successful as social media was flooded with fans talking about Rodtang, Stamp Fairtex, Demetrious Johnson, and more.

MacMally’s Twitter post led to fans praising ONE Championship, including some saying:

“I've been talking about this for a while with my brother. Started following ONE events since the Amazon deal. Every event has been a banger. I like their scoring more, the mix of multiple combat sports, etc. Just feels like a breath of fresh air."

"I've been talking about this for a while with my brother. Started following ONE events since the Amazon deal. Every event has been a banger. I like their scoring more, the mix of multiple combat sports, etc. Just feels like a breath of fresh air."

“The reception of One was phenomenal..fighters like Rodtang getting the recognition they deserve..top class. The American audience yet to see Haggerty Allazhov Senchai. Also, having only grappling fights between pure MT and then MMA...it's got everything for all.”

"The reception of One was phenomenal..fighters like Rodtang getting the recognition they deserve..top class. The American audience yet to see Haggerty Allazhov Senchai. Also, having only grappling fights between pure MT and then MMA...it's got everything for all."

“#ONEChampionship is awesome. Realized it maybe 6 months ago. The shows are great and the mix of fight types is actually really cool. Plus, they seem to pay really well. I like it!”

Adam Taufmann | Engineer @tauf_life

"#ONEChampionship is awesome. Realized it maybe 6 months ago. The shows are great and the mix of fight types is actually really cool. Plus, they seem to pay really well. I like it!"

Although other promotions are gaining traction, it’s difficult to argue that the UFC isn’t the most popular. On May 6, Dana White will have another opportunity to prove their superiority with UFC 288. The event will be headlined by Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight championship against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

