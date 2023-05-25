Is UFC star Alex Pereira taller than Tyson Fury? Here is a comparison of their publicly known heights

Tyson Fury appears to be a heavyweight boxer that seemingly breaks the mold. He has a massive frame, not only in terms of weight but also height. 'The Gypsy King' stands at six feet, nine inches tall according to his tale of the tape.

Likely thanks to the massive frame, fans were shocked when they saw him next to 'Poatan'. Earlier this week, Fury ran into former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian normally competes at 185 pounds but announced plans to move to light-heavyweight earlier this month.

Nonetheless, fans were shocked when they saw the two side-by-side earlier this week. A photo uploaded to social media showed Pereira standing next to Fury and just barely shorter than him. That's in spite of the fact that the Brazilian is six feet, four inches tall according to the UFC's website.

That being said, while Tyson Fury is taller than Alex Pereira, he's likely not actually as tall as he is billed. Furthermore, this is kind of an open secret as well, as the heavyweight is seemingly the same height as Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is billed as being two inches shorter than Fury, but it's hard to tell.

Alex Pereira height: How much does he weigh compared to Tyson Fury?

While fans were shocked by Alex Pereira's height next to Tyson Fury, the Brazilian has a massive frame.

'Poatan' traditionally competes in the UFC's middleweight division at 185 pounds. However, Pereira being able to make that weight was incredibly shocking considering the massive frame that he holds.

The former UFC champion reportedly walks around as high as 230 pounds out of camp, according to FirstSportz. While MMA fighters typically cut more weight than boxers, Pereira is still viewed as one of the biggest cutters in the sport.

Nonetheless, he still isn't as heavy as Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' might not be as tall as his billed six feet, nine-inch frame, his weight has never been a mystery. Fury typically walks around 270 pounds. However, Fury has gotten as high as 400 pounds in his boxing career thus far.

While the two men might be similar in terms of height, they still hold massively different frames. So, don't expect to see Fury and Pereira competing in the same weight class anytime soon.

