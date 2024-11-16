"Is this WWE now?" - Fans react to Jake Paul sharing sneak peek at $1,000,000 outfit for Mike Tyson boxing match 

Jake Paul is taking the phrase "look good, feel good" to a new level ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson on Nov. 15. The pair are set to go to battle over eight rounds at the AT&T Stadium in Texas in Tyson's first professional bout since 2005.

'The Problem Child' most recently defeated former UFC fighter-turned-Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry via TKO in July and will be hoping to do the same against the boxing Hall of Famer when they meet in the ring.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, the 28-year-old has shared a sneak peek at the outfit he will be wearing against the former heavyweight champion. According to Paul, the cost of the entire outfit totals a staggering $1 million.

He discussed his in-ring attire during a recent appearance on influencer Hailey Welch's podcast, saying this:

"This outfit that I've made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing. It's $1 million."

With the lavishness of Paul on full display, one fan was left wondering this:

"Is this WWE now?"

"For a million he got ripped off..."

"I'm sorry but those shoes look terrible"

Jake Paul reacts to Mike Tyson slapping him in the face

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson recently shared their final face-off ahead of their anticipated showdown. The Brooklyn native will be returning to the ring for the first time since his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Ahead of the bout, the former heavyweight champion has admitted that in preparation for his clash with Paul, he has noticed the return of his former self, or his "darker side," as Tyson put it.

It appears that 'The Problem Child' stepping on the toe of his upcoming opponent prompted 'Iron Mike' to slap his younger counterpart.

Following the incident, he was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on stage, where he said this:

"I didn't even feel it. He's angry, he's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap buddy. But tomorrow you're getting knocked the f**k out. I'm f**king him up Ariel! I'm f**king him up! He hits like a b**ch! It's personal now! He must die!"

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (1:04:55):

