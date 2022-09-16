Is YouTuber KSI going to fight Nate Diaz?

UFC legend Nate Diaz has been mentioned as a potential next opponent to face KSI after the YouTuber beat two challengers in one night at his DAZN-backed event in London. KSI is reportedly interested in the bout and the YouTuber's manager has also laid out cryptic messages on his social media page.

KSI beat rapper Swarmz and journeyman Luis Pineda on the same night during his most recent outing. He is seemingly looking to level up his opponents after getting two easy victories against a musician and then a professional boxer. Mams Taylor, KSI's manager, made a direct remark aimed at Diaz on Twitter:

Diaz is a perfect Misfit!

Misfits Boxing is the name of KSI's boxing organization, hence the hint from Mams Taylor. The YouTuber's manager also congratulated the former UFC fighter on his victory against Tony Ferguson:

Aside from Nate Diaz, it seems KSI is also keen to face Dillion Danis, with the duo having a back and forth on Twitter. The YouTuber stated that the loser of the bout would have to shave their head, after Danis asked what would be on the line during their bout:

Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight.

Nate Diaz recently fought his last bout on his UFC contract by fighting Tony Ferguson. Diaz is now a free agent and would be able to face KSI if the money was right.

Could Nate Diaz fight at BKFC?

If Nate Diaz isn't keen on entertaining a YouTuber, he could face former UFC fighter Mike Perry under bare knuckle rules. Perry recently called out Diaz on Twitter and wants to face the free agent at BKFC.

While replying to a BKFC post that suggested a bout between Diaz and Perry, the BKFC fighter stated that now is the time for him to make noise. He seemingly wants his next bout to be against a big name:

"Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I’m calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what."

Mike Perry is currently 2-0 since competing at BKFC. The American has beaten Julian Lane and Bellator fighter Michael Page during his latest bare knuckle outings. Perry is seemingly keen to face Nate Diaz, so if Diaz is looking for a new sport, he could have an exciting debut in BKFC.

