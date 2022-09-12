"I love our relationship" - Jake Paul gives his honest take on KSI on his podcast, says he enjoys their "rivalry"

The rivalry between Jake Paul and JJ "KSI” was born in 2018 when the latter called out the Paul brothers to a boxing match. Although the duo has shown a lot of animosity for each other over the years, Jake took to his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, to comment on his relationship with the British YouTuber.

Opening up about the online feud between the two content creators turned boxers, Jake said that he relishes the competition. He further added that KSI has likable qualities too. The 25-year-old said:

“I love our relationship”

Jake Paul reveals that he needs a "KSI" to his "story"

Jake and JJ have been exchanging verbal blows of late, especially with the latter returning to the ring after a hiatus of over two years. The Sidemen member has recounted multiple times that his end goal is to battle it out against the former Team 10 member.

Speaking about his "haters", Jake Paul said:

"If they're commenting. if they're liking, if they have an opinion on you, then that's working. That's exactly what you want"

He continued,

"You don't want people to just not feel any sort of way about you. You don't want people to not comment, you don't want people to not have an opinion about you, cause then no one cares"

Upon being asked about his thoughts on his fiercest rival, the American responded by sasayin

"Haters are confused fans. Every person like me needs the KSI to their story"

He also added:

"I also see the sides of him that you can love. I love our relationship and our rivalry. 100%"

As of today, there has been no indication that KSI will acknowledge the words of the American and mellow down their feud. Having said that, the former became close friends with Jake's older brother Logan after a period of rivalry.

Fans reaction to Jake's opinions

With both Jake and KSI commanding large fabases, the comments have been largely mixed. Many consider Jake to be the antogonist in their story, while others hope that the duo will squash their beef after their fight.

Here are some of the comments that were made under the YouTube video:

Fans react to Jake's thoughts (Image via Punch Plan)

The 29-year-old Englishman has already proposed a possible fight with Jake Paul in 2023 at none other than the Wembley Stadium in London. Meanwhile, Jake's next boxing venture will be against MMA veteran Anderson Silva in October 2022.

