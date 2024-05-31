"Islam is GSP crossed with Borat," "Poor DC can't get a break" - Fans react to Islam Makhachev giving grief to Daniel Cormier about his physique

Islam Makhachev recently teased Daniel Cormier about his fuller figure. The reigning UFC lightweight champion and Cormier were once teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy and have developed a strong friendship, occasionally pranking each other over the years.

'DC' was never celebrated for his athletic build, even during his reign as a two-division UFC champion, yet it never hindered his remarkable accomplishments. Since he hung his gloves in August 2020, Cormier transitioned to a role in the UFC commentary booth, relishing his retirement while understandably adding a few pounds.

In a recent interview with Cormier, Makhachev engaged in some friendly banter, asserting that he had previously taken down the UFC Hall of Famer during their grappling sessions in training. The Dagestani then playfully teased 'DC' for skipping gym sessions, joking about his noticeably bulkier physique.

Check out the conversation between Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev below:

Fans responded to Makhachev's jabs at Cormier's build with a variety of reactions, some enjoying his sense of humor.

"Lmfao bruh said you don’t even walk; you buy a car."

"Islam is GSP crossed with Borat."

"Poor DC can't get a break."

This isn't the first time Makhachev has poked fun at Cormier's out-of-shape physique, even calling him "fat." He previously teased the UFC veteran when Cormier served as a special guest referee for a match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in October 2022.

Makhachev is set to defend his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302, scheduled to take place this weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Daniel Cormier claims Islam Makhachev is "more dangerous" than prime Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov stood out as one of the most dominant fighters in the lightweight division. Upon his retirement from active competition, 'The Eagle' entrusted the legacy to his childhood friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, who later ascended to become the 155-pound champion under Nurmagomedov's guidance.

During an episode of his Funky and the Champ podcast with Ben Askren, Daniel Cormier discussed Makhachev's championship reign, hinting at the possibility that he could eclipse Nurmagomedov's dominance and attributed it to Makhachev's remarkable striking prowess. Cormier said:

"I think Makhachev possesses a lot of those same types of qualities. Very similar when he gets you on the ground, but because he's a better striker, I feel he is even more dangerous than Khabib was during his prime."

