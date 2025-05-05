Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad divided on fighting each other, says Laura Sanko in brutally honest prediction 

Laura Sanko recently gave her take on the potential clash between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad. Sanko was optimistic about Makhachev's chances in welterweight, stating that the Dagestani fighter would be willing to face Muhammad. However, the reigning welterweight champion wasn't a fan of the matchup, according to the UFC analyst.

Despite Makhachev's desire to jump to welterweight, he and Muhammad have shown a lack of interest in fighting each other due to their good relationship. In a past interview, 'Remember the Name' stated that he would gladly step up to middleweight so Makhachev could achieve his dream of being a double champion.

Sanko also voiced her thoughts on the matter in a recent interview with Submission Radio. The 42-year-old claimed that Makhachev would dominate the 170 pound division due to his size outside fight camp, saying:

''I think he can be dominant at 170. I do largely because he's the best MMA fighter in the world right now and then also because I don't think he's going to be a very small welterweight once he allows himself to really frame out.''

The UFC commentator added:

''I have a gut feeling that Islam is somewhat open to fighting Belal whereas Belal is not at all open to fighting Islam. I get the feeling that Islam like wouldn't prefer it because there is so much mutual respect and time shared and all these things but it's kind of like yeah but also I want that second belt. Whereas Belal is like I would never ever.''

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below (31:05):

Makhachev is coming off a successful fourth title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year. He will be closely watching Muhammad's upcoming title defense against top contender Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10.

Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev at Karate Combat

Arman Tsarukyan recently defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Makkasharip Zaynukov via unanimous decision in a professional grappling contest at Karate Combat 54.

Following his win, Tsarukyan hinted at a rebooking of his title fight with Islam Makhachev, saying:

''I need one more guy from Khabib’s team. Let’s do this again.''

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311, however, a back injury forced him out of the contest. As a result, Renato Moicano jumped in as a short-term replacement and suffered an opening round submmission defeat.

